Minnesota Aurora FC knocks off Indy Eleven 2-1 for first playoff win

First game in franchise history, Shelby Hopeau scoring the first goal in franchise history and the team’s first win in franchise history coming in the second game. Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd at TCO Stadium in Eagan, their first playoff win in the USL W quarterfinals.

Minnesota Aurora recovered from getting down 1-0 in the first half with a pair of second half goals in a 2-1 win over Indy Eleven with 6,200 fans on hand.

Morgan Turner got the equalizer in the 50th minute, curling a shot just inside the far post to beat the Indy keeper.

"It feels really good, we’re really excited. To be down going into the second half, we haven’t faced that ever. We’ve been down before, but not that deep into the game. For our players to respond the way that they did, I’m so proud of them," Minnesota Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said after the win.

They could've been down 2-0 at half, if not for Sarah Fuller making a save on an Indy Eleven penalty kick in the 25th minute. Katherine Soderstrom took the penalty kick, and Fuller guessed right to make the save.

"I’ve seen her shoot a few times. I was like OK, I feel like she’s going to go to my left and I just went. It was there, I made the save. Just incredible, so happy I saved it," Fuller said.

"She was super locked in as soon as she saved that PK. We knew she was going to have a phenomenal game. Just to see her be able to play it all the way through, we couldn’t have won without that game that she played today," Lukic said.

About 15 minutes later, Aurora got the game-winner. Indy Eleven was called for a foul in the penalty area, giving Minnesota Aurora a penalty kick.

Mayu Inokawa took it with a slow approach and scored to give Minnesota Aurora the 2-1 lead. That held through three extra minutes of stoppage time, and the Aurora advance to face McLean Soccer out of the Mid-Atlantic Division in the USL W Semifinals on Sunday at TCO Stadium.

Minnesota Aurora enters Sunday's playoff semifinal on an 11-game win streak.