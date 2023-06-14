Minnesota Aurora FC beats Green Bay Glory 5-0 in game moved inside due to poor air quality

Not even a last-minute change of venues could slow down Minnesota Aurora FC Wednesday night.

About three hours before kickoff, team officials determined Aurora’s game against Green Bay Glory had to be moved indoors from TCO Stadium due to poor air quality conditions stemming from wildfires in Canada. The game, which would’ve been the first sellout of the season, had to be closed to the public.

Much of Minnesota is under an Air Quality Alert due to wildfires in Canada that are causing poor air quality across the state and Wisconsin, making it difficult to breathe at times. Last week, the Minnesota Lynx had a game at the New York Liberty postponed and the New York Yankees had a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium called off due to wildfire smoke creating a thick smog/haze.

Fans could still watch Minnesota Aurora Wednesday night on Fox 9 Plus and online, and they put on a show with three first half goals on the way to a 5-0 victory at the St. Croix Valley Recreation Center in Stillwater. Aurora improves to 7-0 on the season, and has out-scored opponents 34-2.

"We faced a lot of things today, a little adversity and the group was able to come out and maybe score one of our fastest goals of the season and get off to a really good start for the rest of the game. I think our level stayed pretty consistent throughout the game, so I was very happy with that," coach Nicole Lukic said after the win.

Aurora got two goals and an assist from Cat Rapp, and goals from Hannah Adler, Kylie Olsen and Sophie French. You had to be in your seats from the opening kick to see the first goal. Just 75 seconds in, Morgan Stone sent a long ball to Makenzie Langdok, who sent a perfect cross to Adler for her seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Adler fed Rapp for her first goal of the night and a 2-0 lead. Rapp scored her second of the night on a feed from Langdok in the 26th minute for a 3-0 lead, which they had at the break. Rapp now has five goals and five assists on the season.

Just moments into the second half, Rapp fed Kylie Olsen on a cross, and her shot found the back of the net to give Aurora a 4-0 lead. Sophie French capped the night with a goal on a PK in the 76th minute, after Abby Ostrem was tripped in the box.

Keeper Amanda Poorbaugh wasn’t tested much, but came up with a diving save in the 50th minute off a Green Bay free kick.

Minnesota Aurora stays home and hosts Bavarian United Saturday night at TCO Stadium.