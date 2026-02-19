Mike Conley didn’t know Timberwolves could re-sign him after 2 trades

The Brief Mike Conley spoke Thursday for the first time since re-signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves after being moved twice at the NBA trade deadline. Conley said he didn't know returning to Minnesota was an option after he was dealt to both the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves are 34-22 and in the No. 6 spot in the West with 26 regular season games left.



Mike Conley admitted Thursday he had no idea the Minnesota Timberwolves could bring him back after they moved him at the NBA trade deadline.

Mike Conley returns to Timberwolves

What we know:

Conley officially re-signed with the Timberwolves earlier this week for the remainder of the season, bringing full circle a whirlwind two weeks. The Timberwolves traded Conley to the Chicago Bulls as part of the deal that brought Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota.

The Bulls then traded Conley to the Charlotte Hornets, who then bought out his contract and allowed him to become a free agent. Because Conley was traded twice, it allowed him to sign anywhere. But he wanted to stay in Minnesota.

"Definitely new for me. I’ve been traded before and you kind of expect what’s to come with that. When I initially got traded, you just assume it’s over and time in Minnesota is done. You’re preparing your family for whatever is next," Conley said after Thursday’s practice. "Just happy that somehow this all worked out and I didn’t have to move the family. The best-case scenario for all of us was to be here and finish out the year. It was weird, but it was the best-case scenario. I’m just thankful to be back around these guys."

Conley wants to finish with Timberwolves

Conley made it clear Thursday whatever the end result is this season, he wanted to finish it out in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 34-22 and in the No. 6 spot in the West with 26 regular season games left. The top six at the end of the season avoid the NBA’s Play-in series.

The Timberwolves have been the Western Conference Finals two straight years. Conley knows his role now, at best, is limited minutes after the addition of Dosunmu.

What they're saying:

"It would’ve been really unfulfilling not to be able to be a part of whatever happens here, whether we win or lose. It just would be really awkward for me to go somewhere else and leave all that behind," Conley said.