Metrodome roof collapse: A tumultuous Vikings' 15-year anniversary

The Brief 15 years ago this weekend, the Metrodome's teflon roof collapsed due to heavy snow. The Minnesota Vikings were set to host the New York Giants that day. The game was moved to Monday night at Ford Field in Detroit, a game the Vikings lost 21-3. Just a few weeks before, Brad Childress was fired as coach after a 3-7 start. The Vikings finished that season 6-10 and last in the NFC North.



If you’re a Minnesota Vikings’ fan and are old enough to remember Dec. 12, 2010, it’s a date that will always stick out.

Metrodome roof collapse

What we know:

The Vikings were scheduled to host the New York Giants that Sunday, but a massive snowstorm had hit the Twin Cities that weekend. At about 5 a.m., the Teflon roof on the Metrodome collapsed due to the weight of the heavy snow.

The material suffered a large tear, and snow came pouring in down on the field. The game was postponed, as the NFL scrambled to find alternative options to get the game in. The Vikings and Giants ended up playing an impromptu Monday Night Football Game at Ford Field in Detroit, with the Giants getting a 21-3 win. The following week, the Vikings hosted the Chicago Bears at then TCF Bank Stadium.

It was the perfect metaphor for what was an ugly season.

Vikings’ 2010 season

Why you should care:

The 2010 season was the Vikings’ last with Brad Childress as the head coach. Just weeks before the Metrodome roof collapsed, Childress was fired after a 3-7 start, which included four losses in a five-game stretch.

Leslie Frazier became the interim head coach, and went 3-3. They finished 6-10, and last in the NFC North.

The end of Brett Favre, Randy Moss

The backstory:

The 2010 Vikings’ season was also the last of both Brett Favre and Randy Moss. Favre returned after the 2009 season ended in a dramatic overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game. Favre played in the final game on the Gophers’ campus, before leaving with a concussion after getting his head slammed on the artificial turf.

Moss returned to the Vikings after they sent the New England Patriots a third-round pick via a trade. Moss was only in Minnesota for a month before being waived.

That happened after an infamous moment in the team locker room following a practice. Moss went off about a team dinner hosted by Tinucci’s, a St. Paul resident. A player in the locker room reportedly heard him yell, "What the [expletive]? Who ordered this crap? I wouldn’t feed this to my dog."

He was claimed a few days later by the Tennessee Titans.