Matt Daniels’ nickname for Vikings kicker Will Reichard? ‘Striker’

Minnesota Vikings’ special teams coordinator Matt Daniels has been putting in a lot of work with the NFL’s new kickoff rule, but he’s also trying to come up with nicknames for his specialists.

He offered one up on Tuesday for rookie kicker Will Reichard – "Striker."

"I haven’t officially told the team yet, but I was thinking that we could possibly call him Will ‘Striker,’" Daniels said.

Daniels said he was thinking of the movie "Shooter," where Mark Wahlberg played the character "Striker."

"He strikes the ball well. Think of Will almost like a sniper for that matter. Like it? Striker, Reichard, Let’s go with Striker. Put it out there," Daniels said.

By the numbers

It’s a short sample size so far, but Reichard, a rookie out of Alabama, made all for point after attempts in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. His only miss in the preseason was a long field goal that was blocked by the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals in the preseason, including a career-long 57-yard make.