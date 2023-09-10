Marcus Davenport among Vikings inactives for Week 1 against Buccaneers

article

The Minnesota Vikings open the 2023 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Marcus Davenport was the most notable name to appear on the inactives list.

The Vikings signed Davenport this offseason in free agency to add talent to the defensive line, but he appeared on the team’s injury report late in the week with an ankle issue. Other players declared inactive for Sunday’s game include are tight end Nick Muse, outside linebacker Andre Carter II, offensive tackle David Quissenberry and defensive tackle Jacquelin Roy.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is also inactive, but will dress as the Vikings’ emergency quarterback and not count towards the active roster limit.

Sunday will mark the debut for the Vikings’ new defense under Brian Flores, and very few starters played in the preseason to give us a taste of what it might look like. It will also be the NFL debut for rookie receiver Jordan Addison, who the Vikings drafted with the No. 23 overall pick this year.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson will play, but will do so without a new contract. The Vikings and Jefferson were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term extension before Sunday, and contract talks will resume after the season. Jefferson led the NFL last year with 128 catches for 1,809 yards, and is due for a big pay day when his time comes.

The Vikings are looking to build off a 13-5 season, an NFC North Division title and an early playoff exit in Kevin O’Connell’s first season. The team will also honor Bud Grant Sunday, who died back in March at the age of 95.