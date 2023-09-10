Expand / Collapse search

Marcus Davenport among Vikings inactives for Week 1 against Buccaneers

Nick Muse #34 of the Minnesota Vikings jumps over Shyheim Carter #28 of the Tennessee Titans in the first half during a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings open the 2023 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Marcus Davenport was the most notable name to appear on the inactives list.

The Vikings signed Davenport this offseason in free agency to add talent to the defensive line, but he appeared on the team’s injury report late in the week with an ankle issue. Other players declared inactive for Sunday’s game include are tight end Nick Muse, outside linebacker Andre Carter II, offensive tackle David Quissenberry and defensive tackle Jacquelin Roy.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is also inactive, but will dress as the Vikings’ emergency quarterback and not count towards the active roster limit.

Sunday will mark the debut for the Vikings’ new defense under Brian Flores, and very few starters played in the preseason to give us a taste of what it might look like. It will also be the NFL debut for rookie receiver Jordan Addison, who the Vikings drafted with the No. 23 overall pick this year.

The Vikings are looking to build off a 13-5 season, an NFC North Division title and an early playoff exit in Kevin O’Connell’s first season. The team will also honor Bud Grant Sunday, who died back in March at the age of 95.