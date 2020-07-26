Lynx open 22-game season in Florida with 77-69 win over Connecticut Sun

article

The Minnesota Lynx opened a 22-game regular season at IMG Academy in Florida with a 77-69 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Lynx and the WNBA are in a bubble in Bradenton, Fla., due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the start of the season by nearly two months. The Lynx closed the game on a 12-4 run, including scoring nine straight points with the game tied 65-65, to earn the victory.

Minnesota trailed 37-28 at the half and 57-50 after three quarters, but the Lynx out-scored the Sun 27-12 in the fourth quarter.

"The only thing I feel good about is we won the game," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve told reporters via Zoom after the win.

Sylvia Fowles led four Lynx players in double figures 17 points on 7-of-1 shooting from the field, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots. Shenise Johnson added 13 points, and Napheesa Collier added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists before fouling out with a little more than a minute to play.

In her WNBA debut, Crystal Dangerfield scored all 10 of her points in the second half for the Lynx.

Minnesota next faces the Seattle Storm at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.