Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles' jersey retired by team

The jersey of Minnesota Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles will now hang in the rafters at the Target Center as the team retired her jersey on Sunday.

Fowles' jersey was hoisted as the Lynx came back to win versus the L.A. Sparks.

Fowles retired last year with a closet full of awards after 15 seasons in the league. She was the WNBA Most Valuable Player in 2017. She was named Defensive Player of the Year four times and made the All-WNBA First Team three times. She was also an eight-time All-Star over her career.

She was drafted second overall by the Chicago Sky in 2008, where she spent seven years before coming to Minnesota in 2015, winning a ring in her first year with the team. Fowles and the Lynx won again in 2017 and Fowles was named the Finals MVP.

Fowles also retired with the WNBA record for career rebounds and field goal percentage. She averaged 15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks.