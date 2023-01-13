Ludacris performing during Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game Sunday

article

Ludacris will perform at halftime during the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game this Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings announced the popular rapper's performance on Friday, a few hours before their fan rally at the Mall of America.

The Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game kicks off at 3 p.m. You can watch it on FOX 9. And before the game, tune into to Vikings Gameday Live from 1-3 p.m. on FOX 9.

Sunday will mark the second time this season the Vikings will play the Giants. Back on Christmas Eve, the Vikings needed a franchise-record and career-long 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph as time expired for a 27-24 win over the Giants.