Ludacris performing during Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
 Ludacris performs on the main stage at Strawberries & Creem festival at Childerley Orchard on June 18, 2022 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ludacris will perform at halftime during the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game this Sunday. 

The Minnesota Vikings announced the popular rapper's performance on Friday, a few hours before their fan rally at the Mall of America

The Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game kicks off at 3 p.m. You can watch it on FOX 9. And before the game, tune into to Vikings Gameday Live from 1-3 p.m. on FOX 9.  

Sunday will mark the second time this season the Vikings will play the Giants. Back on Christmas Eve, the Vikings needed a franchise-record and career-long 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph as time expired for a 27-24 win over the Giants.

