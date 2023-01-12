Minnesota Vikings hosting fan rally at Mall of America

article

To kick off Wild Card Weekend, the Minnesota Vikings are hosting a Purple Friday fan rally at the Mall of America on Friday.

The event in the Rotunda at the Bloomington megamall will be held from 5-7 p.m., during which FOX 9 will be doing Vikings Live: Wild Card Week live from the rally from 6:30-7 p.m. (you can watch it on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel).

Fans are invited to join in on the fun with performances from the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders and the SKOL Line, autographs from Vikings legends, tailgate games, photo opportunities, and more.

Paul Allen, the voice of the Minnesota Vikings, will host the event, with guest appearances from Vikings Entertainment Network talent, Gabe Henderson and Tatum Everett.