Minnesota Vikings: Showtime! documentary to premiere on FOX 9

On game day, the Minnesota Vikings and their fans are focused on the play between the lines. But, in places you never see, there's another massive amount of teamwork. From the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders to the SKOL line, to the production team there are more than 200 people that bring a Vikings home game to life.

FOX 9 was given incredible on-the-field and behind-the-scenes access to the pregame in-stadium production process at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Dec. 4 game against the New York Jets. Thursday night at 9:30 p.m., we’re sharing the work of 9 photojournalists, images from 15 cameras, capturing more than 150 hours of footage.

This is Minnesota Vikings: Showtime!

The Showtime story

Every home game, before kickoff, the Vikings show the world who they are, honor where they came from and tell their opponent where they stand with an in-stadium production called "Showtime."

"Certainly by the time Showtime kicks in, you are going to feel it at a Vikings game," said Greg Bostrom, Director of Entertainment Marketing for the Vikings. "It's going to be more than just watching football."

"We're going to give you the experience that you can't get anywhere else," said Arthur Kuh, Manager of Game and Event Creative for the Vikings

This year, Showtime has been named the best in-game sports entertainment in all of North America.

"This is all of our peers looking at all of the work that we've all done and saying in sports, you guys are doing it best," said Bostrom.

Making memories

The Vikings continue to invest in Showtime, changing what it means to see an NFL football game in real life.

"It’s one of the pillars of the organization we’re building here is building the best fan experience," said Vikings President Mark Wilf. "We’re nothing without our fans. And the great memories that all of our fans will have family moments of course it’s about on the field but off the field too we want people to have a special experience when they come to us bank stadium when they see all the great things we do."

Those memories are created by a team of more than 200 people dedicated to the legends of the past and possibilities for the future.

"Showtime, the word is like ‘Lights on! Let's go!’ We're going to entertain you and we're going to set the stage for, you know, a great football team to come out and hopefully play a great game in front of the fans," said Kuh.

Watch the premiere on FOX 9

Minnesota Vikings: Showtime! premieres Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9: 30 p.m. on FOX 9.