Loons face Seattle Sounders FC tonight for trip to MLS Cup title game

article

Minnesota United is one win away from playing for an MLS Cup Playoff championship.

After getting a stunning 3-0 win last Thursday night at Sporting KC, the Loons are on the road to face Seattle Sounders FC tonight for the Western Conference title. Seattle, the No. 2 seed in the West, earned a trip to the West final with a 1-0 win over FC Dallas. The game is set for 8:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Minnesota United got its first win at Sporting KC to advance to the West title game after losing its last seven matches at Children’s Mercy Park. The Loons scored three goals in a 12-minute span of the first half to take control of the match. Kevin Molino scored twice, and Bakaye Dibassy got the third off a corner kick. Emanuel Reynoso assisted on all three goals.

Molino now has 10 goals on the season, and Reynoso has 10 assists in the last four games. They got some defensive rescues before scoring, with Michael Boxall clearing out a ball that got behind Dayne St. Claire in the first minute. St. Clair then denied a Johnny Russell breakaway, then stopped a header that looked like it was headed for the back of the net.

Fox 9 spoke with John Strong of Fox Sports 1, who will call Monday night’s title game. He says that the Loons will look to continue that type of fortune against Seattle Sounders FC.

St. Claire earned his third straight clean sheet in the Loons’ win at Sporting KC.

Advertisement

It’s a reunion game for midfielder Ozzie Alonso, who came to Minnesota United after 10 seasons in Seattle. Alonzo’s primary duty, Strong says, will be shutting down Seattle midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro. He leads the team with 10 assists, and is third with seven goals.

It’s also a chance for the Loons to see former Minnesota United star Miguel Ibarra, who left the team after last season.

Monday’s winner advances to face Columbus Crew for the MLS Cup Playoff title on Saturday, Dec. 12.