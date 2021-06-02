Expand / Collapse search
Livestream: Waconia Lakers vs St. Boni Saints

WACONIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Waconia Lakers vs. St. Boni Saints game will be broadcast live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app starting at 8 p.m. Tap or click the player above to start the stream, provided by SchoolSpace Media.

Waconia Lakers vs. St. Boni Saints
8 p.m. 
Lions Field 
Waconia, MN

Watch all of the FOX 9 features and interviews from our visit to Waconia at fox9.com/townballtour

Full schedule of the 2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour here


 