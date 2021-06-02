Livestream: Waconia Lakers vs St. Boni Saints

The Waconia Lakers vs. St. Boni Saints game will be broadcast live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app starting at 8 p.m. Tap or click the player above to start the stream, provided by SchoolSpace Media.

Waconia Lakers vs. St. Boni Saints

8 p.m.

Lions Field

Waconia, MN

Watch all of the FOX 9 features and interviews from our visit to Waconia at fox9.com/townballtour

Full schedule of the 2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour here.

Advertisement



