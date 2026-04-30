Live updates: Wild host Stars for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Brief The Minnesota Wild hosts the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series Thursday night at Grand Casino Arena. With a win, the Wild takes the series 4-2 and advances to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Wild will be without defenseman Jonas Brodin, who suffered a lower body injury in Game 5.



The Minnesota Wild is hosting the Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series Thursday night.

With a win, the Wild eliminate the Stars and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2015. They would play the Colorado Avalanche. With a loss, the two teams head back to Dallas Saturday for a decisive Game 7.

Check here for live updates throughout the game, and we’ll have postgame reaction. You can also find out how to watch them here.

First period - Quinn Hughes gives Wild early 1-0 lead

The Minnesota Wild got off to a fast start Thursday night, with a win ending the Stars’ season. The Wild got the first goal at the 6:23 mark of the first period. Quinn Hughes, a trade acquisition during the season, got a pass from Marcus Foligno, waited patiently with a toe drag and scored past Jake Oettinger’s glove side to give the Wild an early 1-0 lead.

Marcus Foligno had a point-blank chance a few minutes later, but Oettinger made a pad save across the crease. The Wild held the Stars to one shot over the first 12 minutes.

Wild without Jonas Brodin for Game 6

What we know:

The Wild will be without defenseman Jonas Brodin for Game 6. Brodin suffered a lower body injury during the first period of Game 5 in Dallas after blocking a shot and did not return.

What we don't know:

Team officials say he is considered day-to-day. It is not known if Brodin would be available if Game 7 is necessary.