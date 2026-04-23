Live updates: Timberwolves host Nuggets for Game 3 of NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their NBA Playoff series Thursday night at Target Center.

The series is tied 1-1 after the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 119-114 in Game 2.

Denver won Game 1 116-105.

Jaden McDaniels dunks on Nuggets’ ‘bad defenders’

Jaden McDaniels more than backed up his trash talk Thursday night after he called all of the Denver Nuggets’ players "bad defenders" following their Game 2 win.

Thursday night in Game 3 at Target Center, he effectively put the game away with a transition dunk over Spencer Jones and Nikola Jokic that brought the crowd to its feet. The dunk had players on the Timberwolves’ bench with their jaws wide open. McDaniels then chirped at Jamal Murray.

McDaniels finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the Game 3 victory.

Timberwolves lead Nuggets 88-68 after 3

The Timberwolves have led the Nuggets by as many as 27 points in Game 3 Thursday night. They have an 88-68 lead as the two teams head to the fourth quarter. Ayo Dosunmu, acquired from the Chicago Bulls before the NBA trade deadline, has 21 points off the bench to lead the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards has 15 points, Jaden McDaniiels has 13 and Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle have 10 points each.

Halftime: Timberwolves crushing Nuggets, 61-39

After starting fast with a 25-11 lead after the first quarter, the Timberwolves kept their foot on the gas and won the second quarter 36-28 to take a commanding 61-39 lead at the half. Adyo Dosunmu had a tea-high 14 points off the bench to lead Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels had 13 points, and Anthony Edwards has 11.

Nikola Jokic has 13 points to lead the Nuggets, but the Timberwolves' aggressive defense is limiting Denver to 31% shooting from the floor, 3-of-15 from the perimeter and they've forced seven turnovers.

Timberwolves lead Nuggets 25-11 after 1

The Timberwolves jumped out of the gates fast Thursday night and took a 25-11 lead after the first quarter. Jaden McDaniels, who called out the Nuggets' defense after Game 2, scored a team-high nine points in the opening frame. Six different players scored in the first quarter.

The Timberwolves started fast, feeding off a sellout crowd at Target Center.

Timberwolves injury updates

The Timberwolves announced before tip-off Thursday night that both Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr. are out due to illness. Anthony Edwards, who has been dealing with an ongoing right knee issue, is available and will start. For the Nuggets, key role player Aaron Gordon is out due to a left calf injury, and Peyton Watson is out due to a hamstring injury..

Jaden McDaniels doubles down on ‘bad defenders’ comment

At Timberwolves' shootaround Thursday morning, Jaden McDaniels stood by his Game 2 postgame comments, when he called every Nuggets player "bad defenders."

He said the Timberwolves need to attack their defense. McDaniels was asked about it Thursday morning at shootaround.

"I don’t know. People have their own discussions, I’m just ready to play tonight and go win Game 3 for real. It’s whatever, it’s the playoffs so that’s probably why. I’m not tripping. You go on your phone, it’s hard not to see it, but it’s whatever. I said what I said," McDaniels said.