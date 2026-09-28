Little Brown Jug: Gophers seeking first home win over Michigan since 1977

The Brief The Gophers football team hosts Michigan this Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium as the two teams play for the Little Brown Jug. The rivalry dates back to 1903. Minnesota's last win in the series came in 2014. The Gophers are seeking their first home win over Michigan since 1977. Coach P.J. Fleck wasn't born yet.



The University of Minnesota football team is back home after a thrilling, late-night 27-24 win at No. 23-ranked Washington to open Big Ten play.

The Gophers host Michigan this Saturday in the battle for the Little Brown Jug, one of the oldest rivalries in college football.

Gophers-Wolverines play for Little Brown Jug

The backstory:

The Gophers’ rivalry with Michigan dates back to 1903, and it’s a series that heavily favors the Wolverines. Minnesota is 25-78-3 all-time against Michigan, and the last win came in 2014, at Ann Arbor under then coach Jerry Kill.

P.J. Fleck is 0-2 against the Wolverines, a 52-10 loss in 2023 and a 27-24 loss in 2024 where a second half comeback fell just short. The last time the Gophers beat Michigan at home? It was 1977.

"I wasn’t born yet," Fleck joked.

Fleck lauds Maverick Baranowski

Why you should care:

Coach Fleck and linebacker Maverick Baranowski shared a postgame moment early Sunday morning that went viral. The two embraced after beating the Huskies, and with blood coming from Baranowski’s mouth, Fleck wiped it away and put some of it on his face.

Baranowski, a captain, had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception in the win. He was originally committed to Air Force and had planned to fly fighter jets in the military.

"Maverick was named after one of his dad’s friends, Cowboy Maverick. If you ask me what that guy is like, think of his name. Everyone thinks he was named because of Top Gun, that’s not true. He was committed to Air Force and going to fly fighter planes and go to war. That’s where his mindset has always been," Fleck said. "This guy could do anything he wants to do."

FOX’s Big Noon kickoff coming to Minneapolis

What's next:

With Michigan coming to town, FOX is bringing its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show to Minneapolis. They’ll be staged in front of 3M Arena at Mariucci. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Wolverines are 3-1 after a loss to Iowa on the last play of the game. They also had a controversial win over Western Michigan earlier this season.