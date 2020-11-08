Lions QB Matthew Stafford will play against Vikings

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Matthew Stafford will get the start after being quarantined all week.

Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after coming in close contact with a carrier, and did not practice all week as a result. He participated in meetings virtually, and reportedly flew to Minneapolis privately, separately from the team.

Last week, Vikings’ rookie Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in a similar situation and got the start at Green Bay.

Stafford will be without his top receiver, as Kenny Golloday is inactive and considered week-to-week with a hip injury. In seven games this season, Stafford has thrown for 1,916 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

For the Vikings, they actually got some relatively good news on the injury front this week. Harrison Hand is active after being limited in practice most of the week and being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The Vikings will also have Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd and Chris Jones in the secondary.

Advertisement

Dantzler is inactive after suffering a neck and head injury at Green Bay. Mark Fields was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering a punctured lung.

Minnesota’s other inactives include receiver Tajae Sharpe, cornerback Dylan Mabin, defensive end Jordan Brailford, defensive tackle James Lynch and offensive tackle Oli Udoh.

The Vikings are looking to improve to 3-5 in stretch where four out of five games are at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 0-3 at home this season, playing without fans.