Limited Minnesota Vikings 2022 single-game tickets go on sale July 28

The Minnesota Vikings start training camp next week at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, and the team announced Thursday a limited amount of single-game tickets for the 2022 home season will go on sale next week.

Vikings’ rookies report for training camp on Sunday, with the rest of the team reporting on Tuesday. The team’s first practice that’s open to the public is next Saturday. A limited amount of single-game tickets for the 2022 home season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28.

Tickets for preseason games are as low as $15, and regular season home games are as low as $66. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, by using the Vikings’ web site. There will be no box office sales, and are purchases are credit card only.

The Vikings’ 2022 home games are as follows:

Preseason – Saturday, Aug. 20 (San Francisco 49ers, 6 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Detroit Lions, Noon)

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Chicago Bears, Noon)

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Arizona Cardinals, Noon)

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 24 (New England Patriots, 7:20 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 4 (New York Jets, Noon)

Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 17 or 18 (Indianapolis Colts, TBD)

Saturday, Dec. 24 (New York Giants, Noon)

The Vikings are starting a new era, with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah replacing Rick Spielman as the head of the front office. Kevin O’Connell is in his first season as head coach, replacing Mike Zimmer after winning a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator of the L.A. Rams. The Vikings finished the 2021 season 8-9, missing the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year and for the third time in the last four years.