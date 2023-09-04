Kyle Rudolph retiring as Minnesota Viking after 12 NFL seasons

article

It’s not official, but it appears Kyle Rudolph’s playing days in the NFL have come to and end after 12 NFL seasons.

He hasn’t officially filed retirement paperwork with the league, but according to a report from The Athletic earlier this summer, Rudolph is heading to the broadcasting booth. He will call select Big Ten games for NBC.

Rudolph also told NFL Insider Jordan Schultz he’s retiring as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and the team will honor him Week 3 against the L.A. Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Rudolph is 33 years old and appeared in nine games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but made just three catches for 28 yards and one touchdown on five targets. Rudolph left the Vikings following the 2020 season after 10 years in Minnesota. The former Notre Dame standout was a second round pick by the Vikings, No. 48 overall, in 2011.

He started 132 games for the Vikings and had 453 catches for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns. He’s second in franchise history in receiving yards behind Steve Jordan, second in receptions and has the franchise record for touchdowns among tight ends. He was also a fan-favorite in Minnesota for his play, and his charity work in the community, especially with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Rudolph was also a two-time Pro Bowl selection, in 2012 and 2017. He made 53 catches for 493 yards and a single-season high nine touchdowns. In 2017, he made 57 catches for 532 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rudolph signed with the New York Giants for the 2021 season and had 26 catches for 257 yards and one touchdown in 13 starts.