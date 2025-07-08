Kirk Cousins ‘misled’ by Falcons drafting Michael Penix: ‘I had no reason to leave Minnesota’

The Brief Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said on Season 2 of "Quarterback" on Netflix he felt "a little bit misled" after the Falcons drafted Michael Penix in the first round. Cousins had just signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta in free agency after six seasons in Minnesota. Cousins said if he knew that was the Falcons' plan, it would've affected his situation in free agency.



About a month after signing that deal, the Falcons took Michael Penix in the first round of the NFL Draft. Cousins revealed during Season 2 of "Quarterback" on Netflix the move caught him off-guard. He might not have left the Vikings if he knew that was their plan.

"Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision," Cousins said on the season’s first episode. "I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything. It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself."

The Falcons drafted Penix fresh off a run to the College Football Playoff national title game, but the move was puzzling after they signed Cousins to four-year contract.

Cousins’ time in Minnesota

What we know:

Cousins played with the Vikings for six seasons, coming to Minnesota in 2018 on a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract.

He led the team to an NFC North Division title in 2022, Kevin O’Connell’s first season as head coach, but had just one playoff win in his six years in Minnesota.

Cousins' last game with the Vikings came halfway through the 2023 season, after he suffered a torn Achilles against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

J.J. McCarthy’s time

Why you should care:

Cousins’ departure in free agency, which at the time was not a surprise, led the Vikings to signing Sam Darnold to a one-year contract. He resurrected his career, throwing for career-highs in passing yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35). He led the Vikings to a NFC Wild Card Playoff berth last year, but it ended in a loss at the L.A. Rams.

Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason, paving the way for No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy to take over as the starter. McCarthy missed all of his rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee during his preseason debut.