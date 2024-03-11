Live updates: Kirk Cousins free agency latest from NFL insiders

article

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday afternoon. But we could know well before then what the future holds for Kirk Cousins and the future quarterback plans for the Minnesota Vikings.

Legal tampering begins at 11 a.m. Monday, where free agents can begin having contract talks with teams. After six seasons in Minnesota, Cousins is expected to test the waters in free agency.

Russini: Kirk Cousins, Atlanta talking when tampering window opens

According to Dianna Russini with The Athletic, Cousins is expect to talk with the Atlanta Falcons when the tampering window opens. It’s no secret that the Falcons are a possible destination for Cousins if he doesn’t return to Minnesota. His wife, Julie, is from the Atlanta area. Reports emerged last week that Cousins might even be looking to move his family there.

Vikings and Cousins talk over weekend

Cousins reportedly had contract discussions with the Vikings over the weekend, but it's not clear how close they were to a deal.

The Vikings have made it clear they want Cousins back for the 2024 season, but on a contract that works for both sides. Cousins was leading the NFL with 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns when he went down Week 8 at Green Bay with a torn Achilles.

Will Cousins' next contract be fully guaranteed?

He came to Minnesota in 2018 on a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract. Ever since coming to the Vikings, Cousins has played on guaranteed contracts. Minnesota's front office may not be willing to give fully-guaranteed money this time around, as they need to prepare for the future after Cousins either through the NFL Draft or free agency.

The Vikings have several decisions to make as it pertains to the 2024 roster, but a decision on Cousins starts the ball rolling on everything else.

NFL free agency key dates

Source: NFL

Q. When does the 2024 free agency signing period begin?

A. At 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.​

Q. When is the two-day negotiating period for potential unrestricted free agents?

A. From 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 11 until 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 13. The two-day negotiating period applies only to prospective unrestricted free agents. It does not apply to players who have received, or who may receive, a required tender applicable to the 2024 League Year (e.g., exclusive rights players, restricted free agents, franchise players or transition players).

Q. What is the time period for free agency signings this year?

A. For restricted free agents, from March 13 to April 19.

For unrestricted free agents who have received a tender from their prior club by the Monday immediately following the final day of the NFL Draft for the 2024 League Year (i.e., April 29), from March 13 to July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later).

For franchise players, from March 13 until the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, November 12.

For transition players, from March 13 until July 22. After July 22 and until 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season, November 12, the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights to unrestricted free agents and transition players. If the above-listed players do not sign by November 12, they must sit out the season. ​

New NFL salary cap

Q. What is the salary cap for 2024?

A. The salary cap is $255,400,000 per club.

Q. When must teams be in compliance with the salary cap?

A. At the start of the 2024 League Year, which begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.