Kirk Cousins contract extension: Vikings keeping QB through 2023 season

The NFL officially opens for business on Monday with free agents able to negotiate contracts with teams, and it appears the Minnesota Vikings are sticking with Kirk Cousins as their quarterback for the next two seasons.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings and Cousins have agreed to a one-year extension that puts him under contract in Minnesota through the 2023 season. The deal reportedly includes $35 million guaranteed for the 2023 season, $40 million for the 2022 season, a no-trade clause and a $25 million signing bonus.

The deal includes two voidable years, and lowers his salary cap number to $31.25 million, saving nearly $14 million. It's the second time in three years that the Vikings have given Cousins an extension that gives him a raise, and helps the team's salary cap.

Previously facing a $45 million cap hit for 2022, the Vikings’ options with Cousins included seeking a trade to shed his salary, or working out an extension to lower his hit against the cap. In the end, the Vikings chose to stick with Cousins despite hearing from multiple teams seeking interest in a trade.

Cousins’ future in Minnesota was one of the top storylines of the offseason, under the new leadership of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell. At his introductory news conference, O’Connell expressed a desire to work with Cousins and build the offense around his skill set. O’Connell and Cousins worked together for one season in Washington, before Cousins signed with the Vikings.

Sunday night, Cousins posted to Twitter, "Now that that's out of the way… let's get to work on a Lombardi."

Cousins is 33-29-1 in four seasons as the Vikings’ starting quarterback. But with Cousins leading the offense, Minnesota has just one playoff win and has missed the NFC Playoffs in three out of his four seasons. He came to the Vikings on a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed deal.

Cousins threw for more than 4,200 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2021. But with the season on the line and needing a win at Green Bay to keep playoff hopes alive, Cousins missed his only game of the season on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Getting to the NFC Playoffs with Cousins likely starts with bolstering the offensive line. Cousins was sacked 28 times in 2021. He was sacked 40 times in 2018, and 39 times in 2020. His struggles have come in the face of pressure, and when he's forced to go off script.

The Vikings' front office is sending a clear message by keeping Cousins: With the offensive talent they bring back, and a healthy Irv Smith Jr., it's time for the franchise to make a playoff run.