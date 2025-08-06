Vikings WR Jordan Addison on 3-game suspension: 'It's all behind me right now'

The Brief Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday the team was prepared for the NFL to suspend Jordan Addison. Addison will miss the first three games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, stemming from his 2024 drunk driving arrest. The Vikings are hoping to have Justin Jefferson back next week for joint practices against the New England Patriots.



The NFL on Tuesday suspended Minnesota Vikings’ receiver Jordan Addison for the first three games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

It stems from his 2024 drunk driving arrest near the Los Angeles Airport. The suspension came as no surprise to the Vikings. Kevin O’Connell said as much before the team practiced Wednesday at TCO Performance Center.

Kevin O'Connell on Jordan Addison's suspension

What they're saying:

"We’ve kind of been aware this was a possibility, so we’ve had a competitive camp in place for the rest of that room," O’Connell said. "Jordan is well aware of the standard he’s been living up to. He’s taken full accountability with that suspension, Jordan’s daily, weekly and continued presence in our organization is a very positive one. He knows that’s my expectation."

Losing Addison is not a new concept to the Vikings. He missed the first 2.5 games last year after suffering an ankle injury in the opener at the New York Giants. The Vikings won the two games after, when he was inactive.

Addison will not be eligible to play until Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. He can, however, fully participate in training camp. He has to be away from the team Week 1, but can be back at the building for Weeks 2 and 3, he just can't play.

This year, they’ll need Justin Jefferson healthy, and production from Jalen Nailor, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and others to step up without Addison.

Jordan Addison reacts

What they're saying:

Addison spoke with reporters for about two minutes after Wednesday's practice, and gave his reaction to the suspension. He does not plan to appeal.

"I was ready for whatever the league had to give to me, so I’m just going to keep going through camp and whenever I’m back, I’m going to ball out," Addison said. "It’s all behind me right now, so I’m just going to keep going through camp, keep working and when then team brings me back, be ready."

Justin Jefferson update

Why you should care:

O’Connell didn’t have much of an update on Jefferson before Wednesday’s workout. He will not play in Saturday’s preseason game, but the Vikings host the New England Patriots for joint practices next week. O’Connell was asked about his return next week.

He joked Jefferson looks fine when he runs out to the start of practice and tries to tackle his head coach.

"I’d love for him to practice today if we could, we’ll continue kind of ramping him up," O’Connell said. "He certainly looks healthy when he’s trying to tackle me pre-practice."