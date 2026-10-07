Kevin O’Connell on Vikings signing Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘The guy loves football’

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they've signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad. Justin Jefferson is returning to the practice field on Wednesday as a limited participant. He missed last Sunday's game The Vikings are at the New Orleans Saints Sunday, seeking their first 5-0 start since 2016.



The Minnesota Vikings take their 4-0 record to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and they added a big name to the receiver room this week.

The Vikings announced Wednesday morning they’ve signed Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad.

‘The guy loves football’

What we know:

Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell addressed reporters before Wednesday’s practice and talked about the decision to bring in Beckham Jr. The two won a Super Bowl together in 2021 with the L.A. Rams.

"The guy loves football. I love the person, I love the energy, the joy he has to play football and compete," O’Connell said. "To get him around our team and his experience and what that can mean, the journey he’s had, he feels like the same old Odell from an energy and joy and smile on his face."

Beckham Jr. missed the entire 2025 season after being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He spent the rest of the season as an unsigned free agent. He appeared in three games this season for the New York Giants, getting only one target. In 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, he had nine catches for 55 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Beckham Jr. spoke after Wednesday's practice and said O'Connell reached out to him after his release from the Giants. O'Connell was one of the main reasons he signed with the Vikings, as well as Justin Jefferson. Plus, Beckham Jr. joins a team that's off to a 4-0 start, and could be destined for a playoff run.

"Everything happened so fast. It’s always good to be somewhere where you’re wanted. He was the one who reached out and made it happen. It seemed right," Beckham Jr. said. "When you’re playing a sport like this where you’re laying your livelihood on the line, it always feels better when you’re doing it for somebody who you feel like their heart is there for it as well."

Vikings injury updates

The backstory:

O’Connell said Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Brian O’Neill will practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. That’s a positive sign for Jefferson, after missing last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with an ankle injury.

Christian Darrisaw (concussion), and Jordan Addison (hamstring), will not practice Wednesday. O’Connell said Addison came out of Sunday’s game a little sore, but considers the injury minor.

Jefferson spoke after Wednesday's practice and said he plans to play Sunday at New Orleans. He's originally from Louisiana, and is eager to get back on the field.

"I want to be out there, that’s the main thing. I hate missing games, I hated missing last week, I wanted to be out there last week. Especially at home, I never want to miss any time," Jefferson said. "It’s been tough, they’ve been holding me back not trying to force anything. Being able to be out there this week helped a lot, it feels good."

Vikings’ hot start

Why you should care:

The Vikings face the Saints at the Caesars Superdome Sunday, and are seeking their first 5-0 start since 2016. That season, the Vikings went 3-8 out of the bye week to finish 8-8 and miss the NFC Playoffs.

If the Vikings win Sunday, they head to their bye week 5-0 with a dominant defense, Will Reichard being perfect in special teams and the offense being a work in progress under Kyler Murray.