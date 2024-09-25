Kevin O’Connell: Vikings 3-0 start ‘means absolutely nothing’

The Brief The Vikings are 3-0 for the first time since 2016 The Vikings are hoping Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr. and Dallas Turner can return from injuries this week Aaron Jones returns to Green Bay for the first time since leaving the Packers after 7 seasons



The Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and have their first NFC North Division game this week against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The fact that the Vikings are 3-0 is impressive enough, but it’s the way it’s happened. They beat up the New York Giants 28-6, handled the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 and destroyed the Houston Texans 34-7. The 49ers were in the Super Bowl last year and are one of the favorites to return. The Texans are one of the AFC picks to get there.

So how are the Vikings handling the headlines and success?

"My challenge to the team is once again, last Sunday means absolutely nothing. The first three games of the season mean absolutely nothing if we don’t start continuing maintaining our play style. Hopefully soon enough we can start talking about it being the standard," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday. "I don’t think this team has any feeling in them right now that what we previously have done has any effect or bearing on what will take place this weekend."

The Vikings have had nine 4-0 starts in franchise history. Most recently in 2016, they finished 8-8 and missed the NFC Playoffs. They started 4-0 in 2009, and lost in the NFC title game. In 2003, they finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs. The message? There’s a lot of football left.

O’Connell gets testy talking injuries

The Vikings dialed back the intensity Wednesday and had a walkthrough. O’Connell was asked about the status of Jordan Addison (ankle), Ivan Pace. Jr. (ankle) and Dallas Turner. He was optimistic on Monday that all three would be available Sunday.

"Each one of those guys will kind of be on their own and we’ll kind of plan to attack to see where they are throughout the week. We’ll keep everybody posted on the injury report," O’Connell said.

Will they participate in walkthrough?

"I believe they will. As I said, I’ll keep you guys posted via the injury report," O’Connell said.

Aaron Jones returns to Green Bay

Aaron Jones spent his first seven seasons with the Packers, and was released this past offseason after he declined a pay cut. He signed with the Vikings, and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry this season. He had his first 100-yard rushing game with Minnesota last Sunday against the Texans.

He has one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown, and returns to Lambeau Field this Sunday for the first time. O’Connell said Jones is already being looked at by the younger players as the standard for how they operate.

"I think Aaron Jones is a special and unique human being, and happens to be one of the best in the league at what he does. I think he was the same thing for the team we’re playing this week, and I think it will mean a lot to him to go up there," O’Connell said.