The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 7-2 after a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings' offense to 30 points on a short week, coming to Minnesota via trade and starting after five days. Kevin O'Connell said Monday Jordan Addison has a thumb injury that needs a procedure, and will miss time.



The Minnesota Vikings are back home after a dominating 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings are 7-2, ended a two-game losing streak and the result felt like it might have saved their season with eight games to play. They’re now in a three-way tie atop the NFC North Division, with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Beas. Every team in the division is above .500.

"I thought it was a critical time in our season to respond. We win the first six and we had a significant serving of adversity as a team," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday. "I can’t say enough about what we were able to accomplish on a short week."

Jordan Addison needs thumb procedure

What we know:

Jordan Addison missed Sunday’s game with a thumb injury. O’Connell said it was a freak injury that happened during practice Friday while catching balls on air.

What we don't know:

O’Connell said Addison needs to get the injury fixed, and is a candidate for short-term injured reserve. That would mean he has to miss at least four games. He has 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown this season.

O’Connell had better news on Blake Cashman (concussion), T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) Jauan Jennings and Ty Ingram-Dawkins. He said they all should progress this week, and he’s hopeful they will return.

Kyler Murray is also making progress with his hamstring injury. They hope to ramp up his activity this week.

‘All the credit goes to Kirk’

The backstory:

The Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins on Tuesday. Five days later, he was 21-of-31 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. On a short week to learn the offense, Cousins played poised and under control.

It was the quarterback play they needed, paired with a dominant defensive effort.

"I didn’t want him coming in here feeling like the weight of the world was on his shoulders in Week 1. As the week went on, his poise of dealing with absorbing the plan, it was constant ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ He was so prepared, his execution of his job on so many plays was very, very high level," O’Connell said. "All the credit needs to go to Kirk."

Dominating defense

By the numbers:

The Vikings’ defense was dominant Sunday, sacking Jordan Love eight times. Seven different players recorded a sack. The Vikings now lead the NFL with 37 sacks through nine games. That’s their most since 1989, and second-most in franchise history.

The Vikings also forced three turnovers, held the Packers to 3-of-10 on third down and 220 total yards.

What's next:

The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football.