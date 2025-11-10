Kevin O’Connell defends deep ball to Justin Jefferson that was intercepted

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings had largely self-inflicted mistakes in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens to fall to 4-5 on the season. Kevin O'Connell on Monday defended the decision for J.J. McCarthy to throw a deep pass to Justin Jefferson on the first drive of the third quarter. Jefferson fell, and it was intercepted. Had it fallen incomplete, the Vikings were going for it on 4th and 1. O'Connell said Jonathan Greenard avoided a long-term injury to his left shoulder.



The Minnesota Vikings are 4-5, and 1-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, after Sunday’s 27-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

It was largely self-inflicted mistakes that cost the Vikings in the loss. They turned the football over three times, and didn’t generate any takeaways. They committed 13 penalties, including eight false starts on offense. There’s plenty to clean up as the Chicago Bears come to Minneapolis on Sunday.

KOC defends J.J. McCarthy interception

What we know:

The Vikings faced a 3rd-and-1 on their first drive of the third quarter. Kevin O’Connell called for J.J. McCarthy to throw a deep pass to Justin Jefferson, knowing that if it was incomplete, they were going for it on fourth down.

The problem is Jefferson got tangled up with Marlon Humphrey and fell to the turf, and it was an easy interception for Humphrey. The Ravens turned it into a field goal, then got a touchdown after Myles Price fumbled the ensuing kickoff.

O’Connell on Monday defended the decision to take the deep shot.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about that 3rd and 1 call late into the evening. Zero coverage, Justin Jefferson in a 1-on-1 situation, 100 times you call that play you don’t think one out of 99 he gets tripped up and it ends up being an interception," O’Connell said. "As the head coach, you get to make the decisions. It came back to bite us in a big way. Best receiver in football in a 1-on-1 with a run call you feel good about on 4th and 1, I would not change that call."

Jalen Nailor steps up

Why you should care:

On an offense filled with weapons, it was Jalen Nailor’s day to have one of the best games of his career.

Nailor had five catches for 124 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown. His longest grab of the day went for 61 yards, setting up an Aaron Jones touchdown on their opening possession. With Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson struggling to get the ball, Nailor stepped up. He has 19 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns in nine games this season.

"Jalen basically had the same game he’s had throughout the season, he just had some big targets in big moments," O’Connell said.

Vikings injury updates

What they're saying:

O’Connell said they got good news on Jonathan Greenard’s shoulder injury. He came into the building sore on Monday, but avoided a long-term injury. There’s hope he could practice this week, but if he has to miss time, it likely wouldn’t be more than one game.

Safety Theo Jackson cleared concussion protocol and will return to practice. Josh Oliver will return to practice, and Ryan Kelly’s 21-day window will open soon. Kelly suffered two concussions in the first four games of this season.