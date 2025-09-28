Kevin O’Connell, Carson Wentz explain Vikings delay of game penalty on last drive

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings fell to 2-2 after a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The Vikings scored 15 fourth quarter points to make it interesting, but Carson Wentz took a costly delay of game penalty on the final drive. MInutes before the opening kickoff, the Vikings were told the play clock and game clock at that end of the field were not functioning, and were turned off.



The Minnesota Vikings are 2-2 after a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Delay of game penalty

The backstory:

Trailing 21-6, the Vikings rallied with 15 fourth quarter points and had the ball with 1:02 to play, needing a field goal to force overtime. Two plays after Carson Wentz was flagged for intentional grounding, the Vikings took a delay of game penalty. It came after Wentz spiked the ball to stop the game clock, but the awareness for the play clock wasn't there.

The game ended after Wentz’s 4th-and-18 pass to Jordan Addison fell incomplete. After the game, Kevin O’Connell and Wentz explained the costly delay of game penalty. The Vikings were told minutes before kickoff that the game clock and play clock going that direction were not working, and they were shut off.

‘That was precious time lost’

What they're saying:

Normally in that spot, Wentz has a play clock at the other end zone he can look directly at. Not so on Sunday.

"That was the unique thing about coming to play here, and then you find out about three minutes before kickoff that end zone’s game clock and play clock would be turned off for the day. Normally that clock right in front of the quarterback is registering, it was precious time lost," O’Connell said. "That was a critical penalty. That’s not an excuse, we knew about it. But that is a unique challenge, we’ve got to be able to handle the circumstances a little bit better."

It was the first time Wentz can remember not being able to look directly at a play clock.

"It was weird, I’m not going to lie. Looking behind me, off to my shoulder on the side. Obviously it got us at a very bad time of the game," Wentz said. "That’s on me, I’ve got to be quicker in and out."

Rough day for Wentz

What we know:

It was one part of a tough day for Wentz, despite throwing for 350 yards and a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to Zavier Scott and Jalen Nailor. Wentz threw a pair of interceptions, and was sacked seven times with a patchwork offensive line after Brian O’Neill left with a knee injury and didn’t return, and Ryan Kelly left with a concussion and didn’t return.

"There’s definitely times I could’ve gotten rid of the ball quicker and gone through my progressions faster. Shout out to that team, they made it tough on us," Wentz said.

London next

What's next:

The Vikings head to London to face the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.