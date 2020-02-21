Karl-Anthony Towns out two weeks with left wrist fracture

article

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will be out two weeks due to a fractured left wrist, according to an update from the team Friday.

Towns missed the Timberwolves' last game before the All-Star break due to the same injury. After working with multiple specialists over the last few days, they determined Towns will sit out the next two weeks and then be reassessed.

This season, Towns is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per contest.