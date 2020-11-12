Karl-Anthony Towns named to National Basketball Social Justice Coalition

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday that star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been named to the newly-established National Basketball Social Justice Coalition.

The coalition will led the NBA’s efforts to advance equality and social justice. Towns is one 14 board members, which includes NBA governors, executives, coaches and players with the NBA and the players’ association. Towns has been active with social justice causes since the Memorial Day police killing of George Floyd in south Minneapolis, which sparked demonstrations and riots across the country.

The four Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident have all since been fired, and will go to trial next year on multiple charges, murder among them.

Towns made his first public appearance after Floyd’s death at a rally in downtown Minneapolis soon after Floyd’s death. He was there in support of teammate Josh Okogie, and NBA colleague Stephen Jackson, a close friend of Floyd’s. Towns also attended the George Floyd Memorial, which was at the end of the Timberwolves’ In-Market program.

It’s been a difficult several months for Towns, who also lost his mother to complications from COVID-19 back in April.

Towns has participated Wolves’ team calls with Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, and Mayor Jacob Frey to discuss closing the gap between the community and law enforcement as well as increasing police accountability.

Towns was most recently involved in the Timberwolves and Lynx “Pack the Vote” community registration event, which encouraged community members to make sure they were registered to vote and make their voice heard in the November elections.