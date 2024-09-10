Karl-Anthony Towns calls Tyreek Hill arrest video ‘disturbing, disgusting’

article

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill made national news Sunday morning after being detained by police on suspicion of reckless driving on the way to the stadium for their Week 1 game.

Law enforcement body camera footage released Tuesday shows Hill giving authorities his ID, then rolling up his car window. He’s told to put it back down, starts to and then is dragged out of his vehicle by multiple officers. He appears to be cooperating despite raising his voice, and is then choked from behind by an officer while sitting on the curb handcuffed.

Hill played for the Dolphins that day, and told reporters after the game he had no idea what happened. He offered publicly, "What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?"

Karl-Anthony Towns reacts

The incident spurred all kinds of social media reaction across the nation. Timberwolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns offered his thoughts Tuesday night.

"That @cheetah police video is not only disturbing, but disgusting. Like he said, what would’ve happen if he wasn’t who he is?" Towns said.

Towns was one of several Minnesota athletes to speak out actively against racial and social injustice involving law enforcement after the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis in 2020.

Hill seeking litigation

The Dolphins issued a statement Tuesday condemning the actions of the officers. Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, are considering litigation that could lead to a lawsuit against the Miami-Dade Police Department.