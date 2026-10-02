Minnesota Medicaid fraud: 2 plead guilty to defrauding state housing services program

The Brief Two men pleaded guilty to defrauding Minnesota's Housing Stabilization Services program out of more than $500,000. Hassan Ahmed Hussein, 29, and Ahmed Abdirashid Mohamed, 28, admitted to submitting fraudulent Medicaid claims for services that were never provided. A sentencing date has not been set, but officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said they face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.



Two more men pleaded guilty to defrauding Minnesota's now-defunct Housing Stabilization Services program, pocketing more than $500,000 for services that were never provided.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Hassan Ahmed Hussein, 29, and Ahmed Abdirashid Mohamed, 28, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after enrolling Pristine Health LLC as a Medicaid provider that was supposed to help people find and maintain housing.

READ MORE: 6 charged in Minnesota Medicaid fraud as $18B programs probed

Minnesota Medicaid fraud guilt pleas

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Court documents state that instead of providing any services, Hussein and Mohamed submitted claims to Medicaid for services that were never provided and significantly inflated those claims to receive higher reimbursements.

Pristine Health enrolled approximately 90 Medicaid beneficiaries for the program, including some who never agreed to receive the services. In total, Pristine Health billed Minnesota Medicaid more than $820,000, according to court documents.

Hussein entered a guilty plea on Sept. 24 and Mohamed entered a guilty plea on Oct. 1.

What's next:

A sentencing date has not been set, but a news release from the DOJ states both men face a maximum sentence of 20 years.