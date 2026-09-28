Vikings: Justin Jefferson avoids long-term injury, Josh Oliver has torn bicep

The Brief Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell on Monday said they got good news on Justin Jefferson's ankle injury. Jefferson made two catches before leaving Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. He avoided a long-term injury, and is not ruled out for Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Josh Oliver has a torn bicep and it will require surgery.



The Minnesota Vikings got good news on Justin Jefferson’s ankle Monday, and there’s a chance he could play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson injury update

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday imaging came back on Jefferson’s ankle, and they avoided a long-term injury. Jefferson suffered an ankle sprain on the Vikings’ first offensive series in a 23-16 win at Tampa Bay. After several minutes in the medical tent, and a trip to the locker room, he was ruled out for the game.

Jefferson had two catches for 33 yards. The Vikings leaned on their defense and special teams to come home with their third straight win to start the season.

"It’s just going to be about progressing through the week and where we can get him to from a standpoint of getting the swelling out and what kind of work week he can have. I was very encouraged," O’Connell said.

What we don't know:

If Jefferson will play Sunday. If he participates in practice on Wednesday, that's a promising sign.

Josh Oliver has torn biceps

Why you should care:

The same can’t be said for tight end Josh Oliver, who left Sunday’s game with an arm injury and was ruled out.

O’Connell said he has a torn bicep that will require surgery, and the remainder of his season is in jeopardy.

Oliver has three catches for 46 yards this season, but is a key element in the run-blocking game.

Vikings host Dolphins Sunday

What's next:

The Vikings (3-0) host the Miami Dolphins (0-3) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. It’s a game you can watch on FOX 9.