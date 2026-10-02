Twin Cities marathon traffic: What to know before race starts on Sunday

The Brief Runners for the Twin Cities Marathon will gather in downtown Minneapolis at 7 a.m. on Sunday with runners making their way south before heading east toward the Minnesota State Capitol. Drivers should be aware of traffic impacts as the race kicks off at 8 a.m. and is set to finish at about 3 p.m. Smaller events are also set for Saturday.



The Twin Cities Marathon will start in Minneapolis on Sunday morning before runners make their way to the Minnesota State Capitol, and drivers should be aware of the traffic impacts before heading out.

Twin Cities Marathon traffic impacts

Image shows the route of the Twin Cities marathon for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (Supplied)

Big picture view:

The Twin Cities 10 Mile starts at 7 a.m., followed by the Twin Cities Marathon, which starts at 8 a.m.

The Twin Cities Marathon will start in downtown Minneapolis and head down Hennepin Avenue before continuing south through the Uptown Chain of Lakes past Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet.

Image from the Twin Cities Marathon website shows the starting line corrals in downtown Minneapolis. (Supplied)

The race will then send runners east down Minnehaha Parkway and around Lake Nokomis before hitting the Mississippi River and heading north.

Runners will then use the Franklin Avenue Bridge to get to St. Paul before sending the on the home stretch down Summit Avenue all the way to the State Capitol.

Highway 94, I-35W and Highway 55 will remain open for the duration of the race.

Lane and road closures are already in place near the State Capitol, where the race will finish.

Image taken from the Twin Cities Marathon webiste shows the map of the finish line area for the Twin Cities Marathon. (Supplied)

Details on the race and other events can be found here.

What's next:

Race officials say roads will reopen on a rolling basis as runners finish the race, with some intersections in Minneapolis opening as soon as 9 a.m.