Horse-drawn buggy crash in Becker County injures 2 kids, 2 adults
EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A toddler and infant were among four people injured after a truck crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Becker County on Thursday evening.
Horse-drawn buggy crash
What we know:
The crash happened around 6:37 p.m. on County Road 122, about a quarter-mile east of 410th Avenue in Evergreen Township, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said a truck and horse-drawn buggy were both traveling west on County Road 122 when the truck driver collided with the buggy.
Four people were inside the buggy, including two 23-year-old adults from Frazee, a toddler and an infant. All four were injured and transported for medical care. Authorities did not know the extent of their injuries or current conditions.
The truck driver, identified as a 39-year-old man from Detroit Lakes, was not injured in the crash.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what led to the crash but noted alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This crash uses information from a Becker County Sheriff's Office press release.