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Horse-drawn buggy crash in Becker County injures 2 kids, 2 adults

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published October 2, 2026 2:32 PM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 2:32 PM CDT
article

Horse and wagon crossing sign near a Mennonite settlement in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A truck crashed into a horse-drawn buggy on a Becker County road Thursday evening.
    • Authorities said two adults, a toddler and an infant inside the buggy were injured in the crash.
    • The sheriff's office is working to determine what led to the crash but said drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor.

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A toddler and infant were among four people injured after a truck crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Becker County on Thursday evening.

Horse-drawn buggy crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:37 p.m. on County Road 122, about a quarter-mile east of 410th Avenue in Evergreen Township, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a truck and horse-drawn buggy were both traveling west on County Road 122 when the truck driver collided with the buggy.

Four people were inside the buggy, including two 23-year-old adults from Frazee, a toddler and an infant. All four were injured and transported for medical care. Authorities did not know the extent of their injuries or current conditions.  

The truck driver, identified as a 39-year-old man from Detroit Lakes, was not injured in the crash. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led to the crash but noted alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: This crash uses information from a Becker County Sheriff's Office press release. 

Road incidentsCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota