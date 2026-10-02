Horse-drawn buggy crash in Becker County injures 2 kids, 2 adults

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The Brief A truck crashed into a horse-drawn buggy on a Becker County road Thursday evening. Authorities said two adults, a toddler and an infant inside the buggy were injured in the crash. The sheriff's office is working to determine what led to the crash but said drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor.



A toddler and infant were among four people injured after a truck crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Becker County on Thursday evening.

Horse-drawn buggy crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:37 p.m. on County Road 122, about a quarter-mile east of 410th Avenue in Evergreen Township, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a truck and horse-drawn buggy were both traveling west on County Road 122 when the truck driver collided with the buggy.

Four people were inside the buggy, including two 23-year-old adults from Frazee, a toddler and an infant. All four were injured and transported for medical care. Authorities did not know the extent of their injuries or current conditions.

The truck driver, identified as a 39-year-old man from Detroit Lakes, was not injured in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led to the crash but noted alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.