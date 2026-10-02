Minnesota weather: Sunshine and crisp fall temperatures Friday

The Brief Patchy frost is possible Friday morning, especially in northern Minnesota. Sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s make for a classic fall day. Saturday turns breezy with increasing clouds and a chance for a few sprinkles.



A chilly Friday morning gives way to a classic fall day in Minnesota with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday starts on a chilly note, with patchy frost possible in some areas, especially across northern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 63 degrees with light northerly winds around 5 mph. Temperatures in central and southern Minnesota warm into the low 60s under blue skies, while northern regions stay a bit cooler in the 50s.

A few passing clouds arrive later in the day, with a chance for a sprinkle near northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to stay dry.

It won't be quite as cold overnight with passing clouds and lows in the 40s.

(FOX 9)

Minnesota extended weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday warms into the 60s, though it will be rather breezy. Clouds increase after the lunch hour, bringing a chance for a few sprinkles during the afternoon and evening.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Sunday with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures warm back into the 70s on Tuesday and continue into the end of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)