Minnesota fall colors: Peak season begins in northern regions

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The Brief As the weather begins to change in Minnesota, fall foliage has begun to turn colors, especially in northern regions of the state. Fall colors in Minnesota typically peak from late September through mid-October, starting in the northwest and moving southeast. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched its 2026 Fall Color Finder to keep track of where the best colors can be found.



Cooler weather across Minnesota after a warm summer that saw a drought of rain has prompted foliage across Minnesota to begin changing into their fall colors.

Minnesota fall colors

What we know:

Shorter days and cooler nights are the strongest drivers of fall color, according to FOX 9 meteorologists.

However, a drought across much of Minnesota could play a role in how the season unfolds this year, lessening the vibrancy of each peak color, which usually lasts about one week in each area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has launched its annual 2026 Fall Color Finder to keep track of where the best colors can be found.

As the weather begins to change in Minnesota, fall foliage has begun to turn colors. Submitted by Carrie Saxon. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

"Severe drought can lessen the brilliance of some colors. It can also cause some trees to drop their leaves or change colors early — or later, depending on the species," Brian Schwingle, DNR forest health program consultant said in a statement earlier in September. "Likewise, warmer temperatures in September can slightly delay peak color, like during the 2023 drought year."

What you can do:

Submit your photos of the fall colors in your area here for the chance to have them shown on FOX 9.

What's next:

Thursday marks the first day of October and brings a more fall-like feel, with cooler temperatures, falling dew points and brighter conditions.

Temperatures remain in the 60s through the weekend, with more sunshine continuing into next week.

Here’s a look at the day's ahead:

(FOX 9)