Justin Jefferson pranks Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with fake photo shoot

The Brief Justin Jefferson pulled a prank on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah during training camp, and the video was posted to social media on Thursday. Jefferson posed as Darius Frost on Eli Mannings, "The Undercovers" on Amazon Prime Video, and faked a photo shoot. The two engaged in a hilarious conversation before Adofo-Mensah finally figured out it was Jefferson.



Justin Jefferson’s prank

The backstory:

It was part of Eli Mannings, "The Undercovers" on Amazon Prime Video. Jefferson is posing as Darius Frost, a photographer, who is at TCO Performance Center for a series of shoots.

Adofo-Mensah enters the room wearing a shirt, tie and sport coat, with athletic shorts as the pictures are from the chest up. Frost then engages him in a hilarious back-and-forth conversation.

Jefferson: "Did you know the Minnesota state bird is the common Loon? I usually do bird photography."

"I’m sorry Mr. Kwesi, I don’t really know about football. Can you tell me what you do here?"

Kwesi: "I’m the GM."

Jefferson: "What does GM stand for?"

Kwesi: "General Manager."

Jefferson: "I thought it meant Great Man."

Kwesi: "I like that, I might take that. I might start using that."

Jefferson: "Let’s see you do a Viking pose, let’s try one of those. Like you’re getting ready for war."

Kwesi: "I don’t know if I can do that, sorry."

Jefferson: "I’m not a big fan of football, but Justin Jefferson, I’m a fan of him."

Kwesi: "He’s worth it man."

Jefferson: "Big bucks, $140 million I read? Were you the one that did that?"

Kwesi: "I’m one of the people that decided to do that, yeah."

Jefferson: "I need a contract from you."

Kwesi laughs. As Darius Frost shows Kwesi all the pictures, they’re all dark and are barely visible.

Jefferson: "I need to snap Justin Jefferson, do you know where he is?"

Kwesi: "Right now, I do not."

As Kwesi leaves room, Darius brings him back in for one more picture. He looks him in the eye, realizes it’s Jefferson and he’s been pranked.

Jefferson’s Vikings career

By the numbers:

Jefferson was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In five-plus seasons, he has 524 catches for 7,881 for 41 touchdowns. Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension before mandatory mini camp in June of 2024. He’s already one of the best receivers in Vikings’ franchise history, and now, he’s working on his comedic skills.