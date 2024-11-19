Julius Randle on NBA’s L2M that he traveled on game-winner: ‘Too late!’

The Brief Julius Randle reacted to the NBA's L2M report that he traveled on his buzzer-beater Sunday Randle had 35 points as the Timberwolves beat the Suns The NBA releases L2M reports the day after games to address close or controversial calls



Julius Randle hit his first career buzzer-beater on Sunday as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 120-117 at Target Center.

It turns out, the step-back 3-pointer shouldn’t have counted. The NBA’s last two minutes report that comes out the day after games says Randle should’ve been called for a travel on the play. Randle reacted to that after practice on Tuesday.

"Too late, too late. Should’ve called it then. I laughed, I honestly didn’t even know. My wife told me, she said something, made a joke about me traveling or something," Randle said. "I was like s**t, I don’t care. It’s over with now. Can’t go back and get it, I found it funny."

Why it matters

Randle finished with 35 points and lifted the Timberwolves to their second straight win after a pair of tough losses to the Portland Trail Blazers. Had his buzzer-beater not counted, the game likely goes to overtime. Instead, he was mobbed by his teammates and gave his son and wife, who were sitting courtside, a kiss.

Randle’s wife, mom and youngest child raced out to the court just in time to see the last shot. He said his mom even hugged a random fan.

"My son was the most hyped. My wife, she had our youngest, she was in the back. She sprinted onto the court. I saw a video that my mom was hugging some random guy. For me it’s a pretty cool moment for everybody around me," Randle said. "They’re so happy for me. They were extremely happy and embraced me, that was the best part, me seeing I can bring happiness to others."

Mike Conley Jr. was among the players to celebrate with him after his biggest shot so far in a Timberwolves’ uniform.

"He’s intense, obviously competitive and used to being in high pressure situations in New York. He’s a guy that doesn’t run from those moments, having another guy like that is always great," Conley said.

What the team is saying about L2M reports

The league releases reports about the last two minutes of games in the event any controversy arises during a critical play. Randle’s step-back 3-pointer looked no different than any one ever tried by Steph Curry or James Harden, and it’s virtually impossible to call a travel live.

"I mean the last two minute report seemingly has all these types of the league kind of telling on itself in that regard. I think they said (Jayson) Tatum traveled the night before in Boston, so I don’t know," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

"It’s a tough sport to ref, we’ve been on the other side of that stuff too. We got away with one if that’s the case. I think it all looked good," Conley said.

What’s next

The Timberwolves (8-6) are in Toronto Thursday night.