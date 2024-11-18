NBA says Julius Randle traveled on buzzer-beater in Timberwolves win

article

The Brief The NBA's last 2 minutes report says Julius Randle's buzzer beater Sunday shouldn't have counted and he should've been whistled for traveling Randle finished with 35 points and got the shot off just before the buzzer The Timberwolves are at the Toronto Raptors Thursday night



The Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns should’ve gone to overtime Sunday, and Julius Randle’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer shouldn’t have counted.

That’s according to the NBA’s "last two minutes" report, which is released the day after games. According to that report, Randle should’ve been called for traveling and the shot should not have counted. Randle did not, however, push off on Josh Okogie to get the shot off.

The league says Randle lifted his pivot before releasing his dribble, which is a violation. The step-back 3-pointer has been popularized in the NBA ever since Steph Curry entered the league, and a traveling violation could be called on it virtually every time.

Why it matters

Randle hit the step-back 3-pointer, with the ball leaving his left hand just before the clock hit zero, to lift the Timberwolves past the Suns 120-117. He also hit a buzzer-beater on the run to end the first half.

After hitting the shot to win the game, Randle ran down to the other end of the floor, celebrated with his teammates and gave his wife and son, who were sitting courtside, both a kiss. Randle led the Timberwolves with 35 points.

What’s next

The Timberwolves (8-6) are at the Toronto Raptors Thursday night.