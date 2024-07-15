Jordan Addison puts Vikings in a bad spot just before training camp

article

The Minnesota Vikings report to training camp at TCO Performance Center in about a week, and Jordan Addison has put the team in a bad spot entering the season.

Addison was arrested late Friday night on suspicion of DWI near the Los Angeles Airport. He was reportedly asleep behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce and blocking traffic. Authorities located Addison, in his second year with the Vikings, and he was taken into custody.

The incident couldn’t come at a worse time for the franchise. About this time last year, Addison was cited by the Minnesota State Patrol for driving 140 miles per hour on Interstate 94, telling authorities he was having an emergency with his dog. He paid a fine, we moved on.

This time, it’s different. Earlier this month, rookie defensive back Khyree Jackson and two of his high school teammates were killed in a crash, likely the result of an impaired driver in Maryland. Jackson, 24, had resurrected his football career after stepping away from the game and got drafted after two seasons at Alabama and one at Orgeon.

It’s been less than two weeks since the tragedy with Jackson, and now Addison gets arrested for suspicion of DWI. The lack of self-awareness in this incident is baffling. The team reports for training camp in about a week, and they’ll practice for the first time in front of fans on July 27.

The first day could’ve been about Jackson and paying tribute to his life. Now, it’s likely about Addison having to face the music for his latest arrest.

We also shouldn’t forget that offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested for DUI last season, and served a suspension this past offseason.

Addison has put the team in a bad spot after a tragedy as they prepare to start their season at training camp. It’ll be interesting to see how the Vikings handle Addison’s incident internally and externally.