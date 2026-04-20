Jonathan Greenard, Harrison Smith among Vikings not at voluntary workouts

The Brief Harrison Smith and Jonathan Greenard were absent from the start of the Vikings' offseason workout program on Monday. The workouts are voluntary, and players are not required to be on-site until mandatory mini camp in early June. Greenard has been the subject of recent trade rumors, and Smith may retire after 14 NFL seasons.



The Minnesota Vikings started their offseason workout program at TCO Performance Center on Monday.

The workouts are voluntary, so while many faces are there, more than a few prominent ones are not. That includes top defensive players Harrison Smith, and Jonathan Greenard. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday he’s in regular communication with both.

Will Harrison Smith return?

The backstory:

Smith has played 14 NFL seasons, all with the Vikings. Last year’s regular season finale felt like a send-off, as he got removed from the game to a standing ovation. Smith was not in the building as voluntary workouts started Monday, and that’s not a surprise. The Vikings are giving him time to decide if he wants to return for a 15th season, or retire.

"It’s been a few days, I’ll probably bug him today. We’re still trying to give Harrison as much space as possible, I think he’s earned that," O’Connell said.

O’Connell added that whatever Smith decides doesn’t directly impact their strategy in the NFL Draft. One name linked to the Vikings at No. 18 is Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, a logical replacement for Smith.

Jonathan Greenard absent from workouts

Why you should care:

Another player not at the facility Monday is veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Due more than $20 million against the Vikings’ cap this season, Greenard has been the subject of trade rumors. That could escalate as we get closer to the NFL Draft.

Greenard had 12 sacks in his first season with the Vikings, but had just three last year as he dealt with a shoulder injury. O’Connell says he’s in regular contact with Greenard.

"I had a conversation with him last week, trying to keep that going. I have such a good relationship with him, he’s one of our leaders. He knows exactly how I feel about him, how we feel about him. He knows I’m always a phone call away," O’Connell said.

Critical season for Jordan Addison

Dig deeper:

The Vikings are picking up Jordan Addison’s fifth-year option, and Kevin O’Connell said Monday this year is critical for the No. 2 receiver.

In three seasons, Addison has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns. He’s also had three incidents away from football resulting in two arrests, and a citation for driving 140 mph in St. Paul.

"From a talent standpoint and his impact, it was felt immediately when he first got here," O’Connell said. "He’s learned some lessons over the years, and he understands it’s a critical time in his career. We need to make sure he understands where he’s at, and what that equals."

What's next:

The Vikings will spend much of this week doing non-football conditioning and meeting with trainers. Their first workout of organized team activities is in late May, and the nine-week session wraps up with mandatory mini camp June 9-11.