Jared Allen says 2009 Vikings should’ve won Super Bowl

Jared Allen was his usual candid self on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center, speaking with reporters about being selected to the 2025 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He told jokes, had one-liners and recalled several stories from his 12-year NFL career. He spent half of it with the Minnesota Vikings, after they traded for him before the 2008 season.

Allen, who now lives in Texas, learned he was a hall of famer when former teammate Steve Hutchinson knocked on his front door, wearing the gold jacket. He quipped, "You could’ve at least given us a heads up, I was literally painting a chicken coop 25 minutes ago."

Allen was asked what it means to be in the Hall of Fame.

"You’re just trying not to be the guy to screw it up. You don’t come into your career and say, ‘I’m trying to get a Gold jacket.’ I played for the respect of my peers and the respect of those who played before me," Allen said.

‘It kills me we didn’t get to a Super Bowl’

Why you should care:

In six seasons with Minnesota, Allen got 85.5 of his 136 career sacks. He had 14.5 sacks on the 2009 team, led by Brett Favre, that lost to the New Orleans Saints in overtime in the NFC Championship Game.

"It kills me that we didn’t get to a Super Bowl, I really do feel like in 2009 if we go to the Super Bowl, we’re hands down winning it," Allen said. "We were arguably one of the best teams in the NFL, that was a special year."

The Vikings haven’t been back to the NFC title game since 2018.

‘Who sucks? The Jets’

Allen's epic cheap shot:

No, the Vikings haven’t won a Super Bowl. But at least they’ve been close, and a lot closer than the New York Jets. They parted ways with Aaron Rodgers, and fired Robert Saleh last season before they finished 5-12.

Allen freely aired his thoughts without repercussions, now that he’s retired. His cheap shot was epic.

"I’d rather be close than frickin, who sucks? The Jets? Oh gosh, being the Jets would be miserable right now. I can’t believe anybody took that job," Allen said. Rough one, see you get to say this stuff when you’re retired. It’s awesome."

The induction

Timeline:

Allen’s induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be official at a ceremony in Cantonk, Ohio, during the first weekend of August. He joked Tuesday all it means is he has more public obligations to do without getting paid.

"People told me the Gold jacket will change your life. It’s not changing my life, I’ll be honest with you," Allen said.

Allen was also selected as the 27th member of the Vikings Ring of Honor in October of 2022. He was celebrated with a halftime ceremony, where he rode onto the field on a horse.