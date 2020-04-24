Jamie Trachsel leaving Gophers softball team to take job at Ole Miss

article

After three seasons with the University of Minnesota softball team, head coach Jamie Trachsel is leaving the program to take the same job at Ole Miss.

Trachsel led the Gophers to a 102-40-1 record over three years, and led Minnesota to its first College World Series last season, and a Big Ten championship in the 2018 season. The Gophers were 15-9-1 this season before it was canceled, while they were playing a tournament in Hawaii, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I appreciate what Coach Trachsel accomplished at Minnesota and wish her the best in her new position," said Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle in a statement. "A national search for our next head coach has already begun, and we have identified several candidates. Our program has a history of success, institutional support and a dedicated fan base. We also have a talented core returning next season, and I am excited to share everything our softball program has to offer with candidates.”

Before coming to the Gophers, Trachsel was at North Dakota State for six seasons and spent one year at Iowa State. Ole Miss was 12-13 on its 2020 season when it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.