Jamal Murray fined $100K for throwing multiple objects on court during Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 2-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals as the series comes to Minneapolis.

One potential question looming is if the Nuggets will have Jamal Murray available. In the first half of the Timberwolves’ 106-80 Game 2 victory Monday night, a clearly frustrated Murray threw not one, but two items on the court during live play. He threw a towel from the bench, possibly directed at an official.

Next, he tossed a heating pad onto the floor, and Karl-Anthony Towns nearly stepped on it as he scored a basket. Murray did not get a technical foul, as none of the three officials saw him throw either item. The NBA announced Tuesday that Murray has been fined $100,000 and will not be suspended for Game 3.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch had some thoughts about it post game.

"I didn’t actually see it happen but when it was explained to me, the referees didn’t see it either so they’re not able to issue a technical unless they see it," Finch said. "We tried to impress upon them that there probably aren’t many fans in the building that have a heat pack, so it probably had to come from the bench. It’s inexcusable and dangerous."

But the Timberwolves might actually want him on the court, as strange as that sounds. Murray was just 3-of-18 shooting, and clearly upset with the officiating after being run over by Towns nine minutes into the game, with no charge foul called. At the next timeout, Nuggets’ coach Mike Malone ran onto the court, got into the face of official Marc Davis and said, "That’s a f*****g charge." In a normal game, that’s two technical fouls and an automatic ejection. But not in the playoffs.

Davis said in the post game pool report Malone did not say anything unsportsmanlike.

Timberwolves’ fans went nuts on social media, especially after Anthony Edwards got a technical foul in Game 1 for staring down Reggie Jackson.

Game 3 is Friday night at Target Center, and the Timberwolves would put the Nuggets on the brink of elimination with a win.