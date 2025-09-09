J.J. McCarthy to Vikings teammates: ‘Where else would you rather be?’

The Brief J.J. McCarthy led the Vikings to a 27-24 comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field. The comeback started after McCarthy had an interception returned for a touchdown. He inspired his teammates with a message in the huddle. The Vikings rallied with 21 fourth quarter points in McCarthy's NFL debut.



J.J. McCarthy led the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.

It was his NFL debut, and his first competitive game in more than 600 days. He led the Vikings to 21 fourth quarter points in the Vikings’ rally. It all started with one moment in a huddle.

‘Where else would you rather be?’

What they're saying:

McCarthy had just thrown an interception that was returned 74 yards for a touchdown, by a former teammate no less. The Vikings trailed the Bears 17-6, and needed a spark. McCarthy approached his teammates in the huddle and had one thing to say, "Where else would you rather be?"

"Every snap we get is a complete blessing. This team showed a lot of poise," McCarthy said.

Aaron Jones was in that huddle.

The backstory:

"We’re down and J.J. runs into the huddle and he looks at all of us and he goes, ‘Is there any place else you guys would rather be?’ I’m like wow, you’re F’ing right this is where we want to be. It just got everybody’s wheels turning. It was special."

The McCarthy-led comeback

How it happened:

The Vikings’ comeback started early in the fourth quarter. McCarthy hit Jefferson for a 13-yard touchdown to get Minnesota within 17-12, after a two-point conversion failed.

The Vikings took their first lead of the night with 9:46 to play, after McCarthy hit Jones for a 27-yard touchdown on a wheel route. He then hit Adam Thielen for a two-point conversion, and a 20-17 lead. McCarthy went to the sideline with a stare in his eye, a mean mug of sorts.

"I already knew what J.J. was about, it was just all about showing the world that," Jefferson said. "We knew he had that dawg in him. It juiced us up.

McCarthy’s final score came on a 14-yard run to the pylon, with the help of a block from T.J. Hockenson.

His final stat line won’t impress you. He was 13-of-20 for 143 yards and three total touchdowns. But he was his best when it mattered the most, 6-of-8 for 101 yards and all three scores in the fourth quarter, and a 149.5 rating.

McCarthy's historic night

Here's context on McCarthy's fourth quarter in his NFL debut:

By the numbers:

McCarthy is the first starting QB with a 10-plus point fourth quarter comeback in his NFL debut since Steve Young in 1985.

He is the only such QB since 1950 to do so on the road.

McCarthy is the first player in NFL history to have two 10-plus yard passing touchdowns and a 10-plus yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of any game. He did it in his NFL debut.

McCarthy is the first player in NFL history to have three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their NFL debut.

McCarthy is the first player since Cam Newton with at least two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in his NFL debut.

He joined Fran Tarkenton (1961) as the only Vikings rookie to throw for two touchdowns and rush for a touchdown in a debut.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 home opener, Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m.