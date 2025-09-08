J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Bears 27-24 on Monday Night Football

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after rallying for a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field. J.J. McCarthy recovered from a 74-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter by rallying the Vikings to 21 fourth quarter points. He hit Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones for touchdowns, and ran one in from 14 yards out. The Vikings lost linebacker Blake Cashman to a hamstring injury in the third quarter.



If Monday night is any indication, it’s going to be a rollercoaster of a ride for the Minnesota Vikings this season.

Making his first career NFL start, J.J. McCarthy recovered from a 74-yard pick six and led the Vikings to a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field. For three quarters, it couldn’t have gone worse for the Vikings. But McCarthy led Minnesota to 21 fourth quarter points in his first win as a starting quarterback.

It's also Minnesota's sixth straight win at Soldier Field. It had been 609 days since McCarthy played a competitive football game, leading Michigan past Washington for the College Football Playoff national championship.

"There’s a lot to unpack after that one. I was just so proud of J.J. I felt poise from the very beginning. I told him at halftime you are going to bring us back and win this game," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the win. "We’re 1-0 with a thousand things to clean up across the board."

The big play

What happened:

The comeback started with McCarthy hitting Justin Jefferson for a 13-yard touchdown to get the Vikings within 17-12 after a two-point conversion failed. That came after McCarthy telegraphed a pass to Jefferson, that Nahshon Wright picked off and returned 74 yards for a touchdown.

The Vikings took a 20-17 lead with 9:46 to play as McCarthy hit Aaron Jones for a 27-yard touchdown. He also connected with Adam Thielen on a two-point conversion. McCarthy essentially put his first win on ice with 2:53 to play, faking a handoff and scoring from 14 yards out to give the Vikings a 27-17 lead.

After a slow start, McCarthy finished 13-of-20 for 143 yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He was 6-of-8 for 101 total yards, three total touchdowns and a 149.5 rating in the fourth quarter.

"It meant everything. That guy is one of the best, if not the best, head coach in the NFL. Any kind of compliment or belief like that, that means the world. That just gave me all the confidence to go out there and just execute," McCarthy said of O'Connell's message to him at halftime.

Rough night for offensive line

What we know:

For three quarters, the offensive line had its struggles as the Vikings couldn’t run the ball, and McCarthy got sacked three times. They finished strong, allowing McCarthy and the Vikings offense to rally with 21 fourth quarter points.

Justin Skule, playing in place of Christian Darrisaw, had his struggles. The Vikings hope Darrisaw returns Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Blake Cashman injured

Why you should care:

To add injury to insult in the Vikings’ loss, Blake Cashman left the game late in the third quarter and did not return. Trying to chase down Caleb Williams on a scramble, Cashman pulled up lame and headed to the injury tent after the play. He was seen on the TV broadcast telling the Vikings’ trainer, "Pulled the hamstring."

If that’s the case, the Vikings will be without one of their top linebackers for multiple weeks.

Will ‘The Thrill’ Reichard shines

Dig deeper:

Will Reichard kept the Vikings in the game with a pair of field goals before the offense could find its rhythm, and the defense kept the Bears in check long enough. Reichard converted from 31 yards in the second quarter, and drilled a 59-yarder to get the Vikings within 10-6 at the half.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football for their home opener.