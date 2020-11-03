Is Gophers coach Richard Pitino on the hot seat entering 2020?

article

The NCAA college basketball season starts later this month, assuming programs across the country can avoid a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to at least one national college basketball insider, University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino needs a much-improved 2020 campaign to keep his job. Jeff Goodman with the Stadium Network has Pitino as one of 10 coaches on the hot seat for the 2020-21 season.

Many thought Pitino’s job might be in jeopardy after last season. The Gophers finished 15-16, including 8-12 in the Big Ten. They were 2-10 away from Williams Arena, and they had all kinds of trouble finishing close games.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and athletic departments across the country took financial hits. Many, including the Gophers, cut sports and had coaches take pay cuts to limit the damage.

The reality is Pitino does need to have a much-improved team in 2020. In seven seasons, he has a 127-108 overall record. Pitino has led the Gophers to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one victory, but Minnesota has finished in the top six in the Big Ten just once in his seven years.

Pitino is under contract through the 2024 season, and if Mark Coyle wants to move on, it will cost $1.75 million. It’s hard to justify spending that kind of money to fire a coach during a health pandemic.

The Gophers have two of their top scorers back in point guard Marcus Carr and shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur. They could have an NBA-caliber center in Liam Robbins, who is eligible to play this season, and are hoping to have Austin native Both Gach eligible to play. Gach would give the Gophers another scorer and ball-handler in the backcourt.