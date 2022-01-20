Interviews continue in Vikings’ search for next GM, head coach

article

As the NFL Playoffs move into Divisional Weekend for both the AFC and NFC, the Minnesota Vikings ownership group continues its interview process for both the next general manager and head coach.

The Vikings’ ownership fired both Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer after the team missed the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year, and third time in the last four seasons. Thursday morning, the team confirmed it held an initial interview with Eliot Wolf for the GM position.

Wolf is the seventh candidate to interview, and is currently in his second season as a scouting consultant for the New England Patriots. Wolf has been in the NFL since 2004, when he started as a pro personnel assistant with the Green Bay Packers. Wolf spent 13 seasons with the Packers, and was the team’s director of football operations for the 2016-17 season before leaving to be the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and 2019.

The Vikings have also held initial interviews with Ryan Poles, Brandon Brown, Monti Ossenfort, John Spytek, Catherine Raiche and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for the GM position. The eighth they had requested an interview with is Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns.

VIKINGS INTERVIEW DALLAS OC KELLEN MOORE FOR HEAD COACH POSITION

The Vikings confirmed Wednesday night they held an initial interview with Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the head coach opening. Moore is the third candidate to interview, joining Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Moore has been with the Cowboys since 2018, starting as a quarterbacks coach before spending the last three seasons as offensive coordinator. Dallas had the No. 1 offense in the NFL in total yards this season.

Moore was a quarterback for six seasons in the NFL from 2012-17, three each with the Detroit Lions and Cowboys. His only game action came with the Cowboys in 2015. He played in three games, starting two, with 61 completions for 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Advertisement

The Vikings reportedly have also requested interviews with Todd Bowles, Kevin O’Connell and Raheem Morris.