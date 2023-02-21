MSHSL hockey, gymnastics tournaments still on during snowstorm

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
15
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:56 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Houston County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County

MSHSL hockey, gymnastics tournaments still on during snowstorm

Edina girls hockey prepares for state article

  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s a busy week for the Minnesota State High School League with state tournament season in full swing, and they don’t appear to be slowing down despite a significant winter storm that’s on the way.

We’ll get an appetizer with snow Tuesday afternoon, but the main event is Wednesday into Thursday. It’ll be enough snow to make travel treacherous, and potentially close schools. It won’t stop state champions from being crowned this week in girls hockey and gymnastics.

Minnesota weather: Snowstorm moving in Tuesday

If you were hoping winter was over, prepare for at least one more major snowstorm this week.

MSHSL officials released a statement on Tuesday.

"The Minnesota State High School Girls Hockey and Gymnastics State Tournaments for this week are expected to take place as scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to watch the weather and make travel plans accordingly. We look forward to hosting two great tournaments."

The Class A and AA Girls State Hockey Tournament starts Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. Here is a look at the Class A Quarterfinals:

  • Mankato East vs. Proctor/Hermantown, 11 a.m.
  • Luverne vs. Orono, 1 p.m.
  • Albert Lea vs. Warroad, 6 p.m.
  • Fergus Falls vs. South St. Paul, 8 p.m.

Here is a look at the Class AA Quarterfinals, set for Thursday at Xcel Energy Center:

  • Rosemount vs. Andover, 11 a.m.
  • Lakeville North vs. Edina, 1 p.m.
  • Centennial/Spring Lake Park vs. Minnetonka, 6 p.m.
  • Moorhead vs. Gentry Stars, 8 p.m.

Semifinals in both classes will be Friday at Xcel Energy Center, and champions will be crowned Saturday.

The State Gymnastics Championships will go on as scheduled Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, next door to the hockey tournament. The Class AA team tournament is at 11 a.m. Friday, and the Class A session is at 6 p.m. Class AA individuals compete at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Class A wrapping up the weekend at 6 p.m.

The Class AA qualifiers include Owatonna, New Prague, East Ridge, Stillwater, St. Michael-Albertville, Hopkins, Anoka and St. Cloud. The Class A teams are Winona, Mankato West, Worthington, Mahtomedi, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, New London-Spicer, Big Lake and Detroit Lakes.

MSHSL officials have no plans to alter either the hockey or gymnastics tournaments due to weather. League officials are urging teams and spectators to travel with caution and plan ahead for all events. Tickets for the state tournaments are non-refundable.